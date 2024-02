News From Law.com

A third class trial against PacifiCorp and its subsidiary, Pacific Power, opened Tuesday on behalf of nine individuals who survived three wildfires in Oregon in 2020, and a camp that was destroyed. The trial follows earlier awards of $62 million and $72 million for members of a class of about 5,000 wildfire survivors. A jury last year found PacifiCorp was liable for the wildfires and assessed a 0.25 multiplier to award each class member punitive damages.

