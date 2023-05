New Suit

Cozen O'Connor filed a complaint for declaratory judgment on Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of StarStone Specialty Insurance Co. The suit seeks to declare that StarStone has no duty to defend or indemnify Craig Cogut and Joel Haney in an underlying false misrepresentation action. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04518, StarStone Specialty Insurance Company v. Cogut et al.

May 31, 2023, 4:28 AM

StarStone Specialty Insurance Company

Cozen O'Connor

Craig Cogut

Joel Haney

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute