Hanson Bridgett partner Alexander Berline has entered an appearance for Avenir Senior Living and other defendants in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The action, filed Aug. 9 in California Central District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Starstone Specialty Insurance Co., seeks to declare that the insureds failed to satisfy a condition precedent to coverage under StarStone's excess policy for an underlying wrongful death action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:24-cv-06768, Starstone Specialty Insurance Company v. Avenir Senior Living, LLC et al
Insurance
September 23, 2024, 10:22 AM