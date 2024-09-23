Who Got The Work

Hanson Bridgett partner Alexander Berline has entered an appearance for Avenir Senior Living and other defendants in a pending complaint for declaratory judgment. The action, filed Aug. 9 in California Central District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Starstone Specialty Insurance Co., seeks to declare that the insureds failed to satisfy a condition precedent to coverage under StarStone's excess policy for an underlying wrongful death action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:24-cv-06768, Starstone Specialty Insurance Company v. Avenir Senior Living, LLC et al

StarStone Specialty Insurance Company

Starstone Specialty Insurance Company, a New Jersey corporation

Cozen O'Connor

Amcla GP, Inc.

Amcla GP, Inc., a California corporation

Amcla LP

Amcla LP, an Arizona limited partnership

Avenir Senior Living, LLC

Avenir Senior Living, LLC, an Arizona limited liability corporation

Deena Whitesman

Judith Whitesman

Judith Whitesman, in and through her Successor-In-Interest, Robert Whitesman

Marissa Drinkhouse Quintana

Marissa Drinkhouse-Quintana

Richard Whitesman

Robert Whitesman

Hanson Bridgett

Nature of Claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute