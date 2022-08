New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Immedia Semiconductor, maker of Blink security cameras, and its parent company Amazon were hit with a false advertising class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Gutride Safier, alleges that the cameras do not capture footage in 1080p video quality as advertised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04775, Starratt et al. v. Immedia Semiconductor LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 19, 2022, 5:54 PM