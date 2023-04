New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Knight and Pulman, Cappuccio & Pullen filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court against JDFW LLC. The complaint was filed on behalf of David Starr, who performs construction under the 'Vantage' mark and accuses the defendant of developing and leasing properties under the same name. The case is 4:23-cv-00350, Starr v. JDFW (Vantage) LLC.

Construction & Engineering

April 20, 2023, 7:05 PM

Plaintiffs

David Starr

Plaintiffs

Holland & Knight

defendants

Jdfw (Vantage) LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims