New Suit

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Shook, Hardy & Bacon filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against alternative legal services provider United Lex and other defendants Thursday in Kansas District Court. The lawsuit seeks a judgment voiding the Starr Surplus policy and declaring that Starr Surplus has no duty to indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02318, Starr Surplus Lines Insurance Company v. UnitedLex Corporation et al.