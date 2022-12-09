New Suit

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Starr Indemnity & Liability. The complaint pursues claims against SFBVC LLC, doing business as the Buena Vista Cafe. The suit seeks a declaration that Buena Vista does not have a viable insurance claim because they did not submit the claim until more than two years after the date of theft. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-07792, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company v. Sfbvc, LLC.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 12:45 PM