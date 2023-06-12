Who Got The Work

BNSF Railway has turned to attorney Todd W. Wyatt of Wyatt Debenedetti PLLC as defense counsel in a pending insurance lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 27 in Washington Western District Court by attorney Vi Jean Reno on behalf of Starr Indemnity & Liability, seeks more than $1.2 million from the defendants that Starr paid a third party for loss of cargo arising from a BNSF train derailment in May 2022. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-00621, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company v. Expeditors International of Washington Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 12, 2023, 4:17 AM

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

Vi Jean Reno

BNSF Railway Co

BNSF Railway Company

Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Delta Logistics Inc

Delta Logistics Inc dba Delta Logistics Wa Inc

Delta Trucking Inc

Max Trans Logistics LLC

Max Trans Logistics of Chattanooga LLC

Wyatt Debenedetti PLLC

