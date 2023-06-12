BNSF Railway has turned to attorney Todd W. Wyatt of Wyatt Debenedetti PLLC as defense counsel in a pending insurance lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 27 in Washington Western District Court by attorney Vi Jean Reno on behalf of Starr Indemnity & Liability, seeks more than $1.2 million from the defendants that Starr paid a third party for loss of cargo arising from a BNSF train derailment in May 2022. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tana Lin, is 2:23-cv-00621, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company v. Expeditors International of Washington Inc et al.
Transportation & Logistics
June 12, 2023, 4:17 AM