BNSF Railway, Expeditors Intl. of Washington and other defendants were slapped with an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by attorney Vi Jean Reno on behalf of Starr Indemnity & Liability, seeks more than $1.2 million from the defendants that Starr paid a third party for loss of cargo arising from a BNSF train derailment in May 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00621, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company v. Expeditors International of Washington Inc et al.
Transportation & Logistics
April 27, 2023, 5:06 PM