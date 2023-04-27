New Suit - Contract

BNSF Railway, Expeditors Intl. of Washington and other defendants were slapped with an insurance lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by attorney Vi Jean Reno on behalf of Starr Indemnity & Liability, seeks more than $1.2 million from the defendants that Starr paid a third party for loss of cargo arising from a BNSF train derailment in May 2022. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00621, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company v. Expeditors International of Washington Inc et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 27, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

Plaintiffs

Vi Jean Reno

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

Expeditors International of Washington Inc

Delta Trucking Inc

Max Trans Logistics LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract