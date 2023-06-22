Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Pillinger Miller Tarallo on Thursday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment naming Berkley Design Professional Underwriters and Berkeley Insurance to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over underlying commercial general liability claims, was filed by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter on behalf of Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. The case is 1:23-cv-05322, Starr Indemnity & Liability Company v. Berkley Design Professional Underwriters et al.

Insurance

June 22, 2023, 8:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Starr Indemnity & Liability Company

defendants

Berkley Insurance Company

Berkley Design Professional Underwriters

defendant counsels

Pillinger Miller Tarallo

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute