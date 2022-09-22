Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Watters Wolf Bub & Hansmann on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Union Insurance to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Franke Schultz & Mullen on behalf of Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. and Turbine Master Inc., accuses Union Insurance of bad faith refusal to settle an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 4:22-cv-00991, Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. et al. v. Union Insurance Co.

Insurance

September 22, 2022, 12:58 PM