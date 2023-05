Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a consumer class action against United Collection Bureau Inc. to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Henshaw Firm. The case is 3:23-cv-00521, Starnes v. United Collection Bureau, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 5:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Kizzy Starnes

Plaintiffs

The Henshaw Firm, LLC

defendants

United Collection Bureau, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws