Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against TA Operating LLC d/b/a TravelCenters of America, a publicly traded truck stop and service center company, to South Carolina District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey Law Firm on behalf of Eric Starnes. The case is 3:22-cv-03532, Starnes v. TA Operating LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 14, 2022, 4:49 AM