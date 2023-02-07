New Suit - Employment Class Action

Amazon.com was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit contends that Amazon failed to provide delivery associates with rest breaks or overtime pay in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. The court action was brought by Berger Montague; Lichten & Liss-Riordan; and Willig, Williams & Davidson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00484, Starnes et al v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 07, 2023, 2:15 PM