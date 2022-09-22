New Suit - Contract

Fisher & Phillips filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of Starlion Electronics Distribution. The complaint, targeting Dennis Bond and MFG Global LLC, seeks to recover more than $2.3 million in principal that the plaintiff prepaid to the defendants for iHealth Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test that the defendants allegedly failed to deliver. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01708, Starlion Electronics Distribution, LLC v. MFG Global LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 22, 2022, 6:10 PM