Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products and other defendants to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Marcum Tennyson PLLC on behalf of an employee who asserts that he was terminated for leaving work in order to avoid an impending tornado. The case is 5:22-cv-00185, Starks v. Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 29, 2022, 3:38 PM