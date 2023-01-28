Who Got The Work

Christopher G. Dean of McDonald Hopkins has entered an appearance for Acuity Brands, a lighting and building management company, in a pending data breach class action. The case, which arises from incidents impacting the data of current and former employees, was filed Dec. 14 in Georgia Northern District Court by Migliaccio & Rathod and Shiver Hamilton Campbell. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. P. Boulee, is 1:22-cv-04940, Stark v. Acuity Brands, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 28, 2023, 12:22 PM