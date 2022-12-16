New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Acuity Brands, a lighting and building management company, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Oct. 2020 and Dec. 2021 breach impacting the sensitive personal data of thousands of current and former employees. The suit was brought by Shiver Hamilton Campbell and Migliaccio & Rathod. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04940, Stark v. Acuity Brands, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 16, 2022, 6:57 AM