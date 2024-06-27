Staring Down Enrollment Cliff, Troutman Pepper Team Devises ...

News From Law.com

There are a lot of feelings involved when a university announces its imminent closure; even more so when faculty, staff, and students hear the news through the media rather than a direct announcement from school leadership, and exponentially more so when the news leaks a week before said closure is set to go into effect.Lawsuits are the end result of those feelings: anger at being allegedly misled by university leadership, fear about finding a new educational home, worry about all the money sunk into a failing institution. Philadelphia's University of the Arts is one example of such a case, with four suits filed by four separate plaintiff's firms rolling in within two weeks of the school's closure date.

Education

June 27, 2024, 4:52 PM