New Suit

Seyfarth Shaw filed a civil rights lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of Steven Cordell and Starfish Transportation Inc. The suit pursues claims against the Chicago Board of Education, Patricia Hernandez and Charles Mayfield. The complaint contends that the defendants instituted penalties against Cordell without due process, which prevented him from providing school buses on any Chicago Public School property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06501, Starfish Transportation, Inc. et al v. Board Of Education Of The City Of Chicago et al.

Government

November 21, 2022, 11:32 AM