New Suit - Contract

Starcon International filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AdvanSix Inc. on Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for mechanical work at the defendant's chemical plant, was brought by Cozen O'Connor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00931, Starcon International Inc. v. AdvanSix Inc.

Construction & Engineering

March 10, 2023, 2:12 PM