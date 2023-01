New Suit - Employment

Amazon.com was sued Monday in Texas Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The court case was brought by Cronauer Law LLP on behalf of a former package sorter who claims that the company failed to provide reasonable accommodation following a diagnosis with bilateral carpal tunnel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00068, Staranowicz v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

January 23, 2023, 9:48 AM