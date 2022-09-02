New Suit

Ballard Spahr filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Friday in Minnesota District Court centered on the killing of George Floyd by police. The suit, brought on behalf of the Star Tribune, seeks records of communications between the U.S. Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Minnesota’s governor and the National Guard amid protests and unrest over the killing. The case is 0:22-cv-02163, Star Tribune Media Company LLC v. U.S. Department of Defense.

Aerospace & Defense

September 02, 2022, 4:32 PM