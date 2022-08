Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Dickie McCamey & Chilcote on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Tremco, a subsidiary of RPM International, to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged roof leaks in connection with a restoration project, was filed by Burns White on behalf of Star Technologies. The case is 3:22-cv-00333, Star Technologies LLC v. Tremco Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 10, 2022, 2:52 PM