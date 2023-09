News From Law.com

Madison, Wisconsin-based Fetch, a retail rewards app and customer engagement platform with a $2.5 billion valuation, has hired the former general counsel of pet telehealth startup Fuzzy to head its legal department as it looks to move beyond rewards to become a shopping-data juggernaut. David Toomey departed Fuzzy after it abruptly shut down in June after seven years in business and $80 million in fundraising.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 07, 2023, 5:45 AM

nature of claim: /