Christina Davidson Trimmer of Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick has entered an appearance for StarMed Urgent + Family Care in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed May 2 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Olive & Olive on behalf of medical practice Star Medical Clinic PLLC, pursues claims against the defendant for the ongoing use of the 'Star Medical' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan, is 7:23-cv-00935, Star Medical Clinic PLLC v. StarMed Urgent + Family Care PA.

August 03, 2023, 10:31 AM

Star Medical Clinic PLLC

Olive & Olive PA

Olive & Olive, P.A.

StarMed Urgent + Family Care PA

Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims