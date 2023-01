New Suit

Star Insurance filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Williams Kastner & Gibbs, names the Estate of Sarah Ha and Hyo Gi as claimants in connection with underlying litigation arising from a motor vehicle collision. The claimants are represented by Kuhlman & Lucas. The case is 2:23-cv-00089, Star Insurance Company v. Yeon et al.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 1:53 PM