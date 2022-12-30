New Suit

Construction company At-Saf Inc., State Farm and other defendants were slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Friday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Marshall Conway Bradley Gollub & Weissman on behalf of Star Insurance, seeks a declaration that Star has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in five underlying construction lawsuits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07968, Star Insurance Co. v. At-Saf Inc. et al.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 12:49 PM