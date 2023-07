Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Blank Rome on Thursday removed a construction defect lawsuit against T.C. Millwork Holdings to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Smith Klein Law on behalf of Star Floors. The case is 3:23-cv-01618, Star Floors, Inc. v. T.C. Millwork Holdings, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

July 20, 2023, 2:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Star Floors, Inc.

defendants

T.C. Millwork Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Blank Rome

nature of claim: 195/over alleged product defects