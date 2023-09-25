Who Got The Work

Caleb J. Bean of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 9 in California Central District Court by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Star Fabrics Inc., accuses the defendant of using a textile print design pattern without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II, is 2:23-cv-06504, Star Fabrics, Inc. v. The TJX Companies, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 25, 2023, 9:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Star Fabrics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

The TJX Companies, Inc.

Aaeda NYC Corp.

Does

Does 1-10

Sioni Apparel Group Corp.

Y and Z World Development, Inc.

Y&Z World Development, Inc.

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims