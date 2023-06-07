New Suit - Copyright

Ross Stores and 7 Islands Fashion Inc. were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court. The court action, brought by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Star Fabrics Inc., pursues claims that the defendants market consumer apparel that features a fabric design copyrighted by the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04458, Star Fabrics, Inc. v. Ross Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 07, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Star Fabrics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

Ross Stores, Inc.

7 Islands Fashion, Inc.

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims