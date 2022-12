New Suit - Copyright

Kohl's, Croft & Barrow and OneWorld Apparel were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Wednesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Point Law Group on behalf of Star Fabrics, accuses the defendants of selling clothes with print designs similar to the plaintiff's artwork. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-09391, Star Fabrics Inc. v. Kohl's Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 28, 2022, 7:00 PM