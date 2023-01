New Suit - Copyright

Costco Wholesale, Dillard's and Centric Denim were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The court action was brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Star Fabrics, which contends that the defendants sell apparel which infringes two copyrighted designs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00610, Star Fabrics, Inc. v. Centric Denim USA, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 26, 2023, 8:09 PM