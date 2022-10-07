Who Got The Work

Costco Wholesale, Dillard's and Centric Denim USA have turned to attorney Samuel Yu of Kahana & Feld as defense counsel in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 23 in California Central District Court by Doniger Burroughs on behalf of Star Fabrics, which accuses the defendants of selling apparel which infringes a copyrighted textile pattern. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson, is 2:22-cv-05968, Star Fabrics, Inc. v. Centric Denim USA, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 07, 2022, 7:49 AM