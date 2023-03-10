Who Got The Work

Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, has retained attorney Miles L. Prince as defense counsel in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Jan. 23 in California Central District Court by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Star Fabrics, accuses the defendant of selling products which infringe a copyrighted textile design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:23-cv-00498, Star Fabrics, Inc. v. Burlington Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 10, 2023, 6:17 AM