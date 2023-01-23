New Suit - Copyright

Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Doniger/Burroughs on behalf of Star Fabrics, which accuses the defendant of selling products which infringe a copyrighted textile design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00498, Star Fabrics, Inc. v. Burlington Stores, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 23, 2023, 5:54 PM