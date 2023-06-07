Amazon.com was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court case, filed by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of Star Fabrics Inc., accuses the defendant of selling fabric and garments that comprise substantially similar components of the plaintiff's copyrighted textile printing without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04446, Star Fabrics, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
June 07, 2023, 10:33 AM