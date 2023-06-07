New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Central District Court. The court case, filed by Doniger / Burroughs on behalf of Star Fabrics Inc., accuses the defendant of selling fabric and garments that comprise substantially similar components of the plaintiff's copyrighted textile printing without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04446, Star Fabrics, Inc. v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 07, 2023, 10:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Star Fabrics, Inc.

Doniger Burroughs

defendants

Amazon.com, Inc.

Does 1-10

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims