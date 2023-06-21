New Suit - Securities Class Action

DiCello Levitt filed a securities class action Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court against former Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Brady W. Dougan and former Credit Suisse Investment Banking employees. The complaint was brought on behalf of Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 capital bond holders who accuse the defendants of breaching their statutory duties. According to the suit, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority issued a decree in March 2023 writing down the value of all outstanding AT1 bonds to zero in an effort to 'prevent insolvency' and to 'ensure the continued existence of Credit Suisse.' The suit seeks billions of dollars in damages and pursues negligent breach of duty claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04582, Star Colbert et al v. Dougan et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 21, 2023, 9:13 AM

Plaintiffs

Assenagon Credit SubDebt and CoCo

Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Limited

Axiom Lux Sicav

Star Colbert

Plaintiffs

DiCello Levitt

defendants

Andreas Gottschling

Brady W. Dougan

Brian Chin

Christian Meissner

David Miller

Eric Varvel

Gael de Boissard

James L. Amine

Lara J. Warner

Michael Klein

Noreen Doyle

Richard E. Thornburgh

Robert S. Shafir

Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio

Thomas Gottstein

Tidjane Thiam

Timothy P. O'Hara

Urs Rohner

nature of claim: 890/