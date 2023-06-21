DiCello Levitt filed a securities class action Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court against former Credit Suisse Group AG CEO Brady W. Dougan and former Credit Suisse Investment Banking employees. The complaint was brought on behalf of Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 capital bond holders who accuse the defendants of breaching their statutory duties. According to the suit, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority issued a decree in March 2023 writing down the value of all outstanding AT1 bonds to zero in an effort to 'prevent insolvency' and to 'ensure the continued existence of Credit Suisse.' The suit seeks billions of dollars in damages and pursues negligent breach of duty claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04582, Star Colbert et al v. Dougan et al.
Banking & Financial Services
June 21, 2023, 9:13 AM