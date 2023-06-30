Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Friday removed an accounting malpractice lawsuit against Rosenfield & Co. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Milman Labuda Law Group on behalf of Star Toyota of Bayside and other defendants, accuses the defendant of failing to properly perform forensic accounting work and of fraudulently billing the plaintiffs for unperformed services. The case is 1:23-cv-04912, Star Auto Sales of Bayside, Inc. et al v. Rosenfield & Company, PLLC.

Business Services

June 30, 2023, 1:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Metro Chrysler Plymouth Inc.

Star Auto Sales of Bayside, Inc.

Star Auto Sales of Queens County LLC

Star Auto Sales of Queens LLC

Star Auto Sales of Queens Village LLC

Star Hyundai LLC

Star Nissan LLC

Plaintiffs

Milman Labuda Law Group

defendants

Rosenfield & Company, PLLC

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract