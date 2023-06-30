Counsel at Akerman on Friday removed an accounting malpractice lawsuit against Rosenfield & Co. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Milman Labuda Law Group on behalf of Star Toyota of Bayside and other defendants, accuses the defendant of failing to properly perform forensic accounting work and of fraudulently billing the plaintiffs for unperformed services. The case is 1:23-cv-04912, Star Auto Sales of Bayside, Inc. et al v. Rosenfield & Company, PLLC.
Business Services
June 30, 2023, 1:32 PM