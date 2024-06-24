Who Got The Work

Fisher & Phillips partner Theresa M. Connolly has entered an appearance for American Behavioral Research Institute in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 9 in Maryland District Court by Melehy & Associates on behalf of a former team leader who contends that the defendant misclassified her as an independent contractor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Erin Aslan, is 1:24-cv-01354, Stapleton v. American Behavioral Research Institute, LLC et al.

Health Care

June 24, 2024, 10:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Erin Nicolle Stapleton

Plaintiffs

Melehy And Associates LLC

defendants

American Behavioral Research Institute, LLC

Eric Ferdinand Ciliberti

Timea Bredacs Ciliberti

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations