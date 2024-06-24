Fisher & Phillips partner Theresa M. Connolly has entered an appearance for American Behavioral Research Institute in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint was filed May 9 in Maryland District Court by Melehy & Associates on behalf of a former team leader who contends that the defendant misclassified her as an independent contractor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Erin Aslan, is 1:24-cv-01354, Stapleton v. American Behavioral Research Institute, LLC et al.
Health Care
June 24, 2024, 10:10 AM