New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Simmons Bedding Co. was hit with a consumer class action on Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the defendant's Beautyrest bedding and linen products do not have a 1,000 thread count as promised, but instead have a thread count of 216. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-02427, Staples v. Simmons Bedding Co. LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 17, 2023, 8:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Loriann Staples

Plaintiffs

Bursor & Fisher

defendants

Simmons Bedding Company, LLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct