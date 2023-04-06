Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at DMT & Associates on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase Bank to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Juan C. Restrepo-Rodriguez on behalf of Tsu Tsu Stanton, accuses Chase Bank of negligence in not timely freezing the plaintiff's bank account after $136,000 was fraudulently transferred from her account and she lost 140,000 in Chase Rewards points. The case is 1:23-cv-02856, Stanton v. Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N. A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 5:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Tsu Tsu Stanton

defendants

Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N. A.

defendant counsels

Dmt & Associates PLLC

Carla S Brydson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract