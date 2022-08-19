New Suit - Employment

AMC Networks, the entertainment company that operates AMC, BBC America and SundanceTV, and producer Colin Walsh were sued Friday in Massachusetts District Court for alleged employment discrimination and retaliation. The suit was brought by Samito Law on behalf of Ellyana Stanton, a former set medic for the AMC television series 'Kevin Can F**k Himself.' Stanton contends that Walsh fabricated allegations against her for violating COVID-19 protocols in retaliation for her claims of a hostile work environment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-11343, Stanton v. AMC Networks Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 19, 2022, 6:11 PM