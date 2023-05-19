New Suit - Consumer

Walmart and J.M. Smucker LLC were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky on behalf of Madeline Stano, who alleges that she suffered ‘debilitating’ medical ailments after she contracted salmonella from a jar of peanut butter manufactured by J.M. Smucker and sold by Walmart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00847, Stano v. J.M. Smucker LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 19, 2023, 3:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Madeline Stano

Plaintiffs

Saltz Mongeluzzi Barrett & Bendesky, Pc

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

J.M. Smucker LLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims