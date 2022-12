Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer to Arizona District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Shayna Fernandez Watts on behalf of Patricia Stanley. The case is 2:22-cv-02189, Stanley v. Quintairos Prieto Wood & Boyer PA.

Arizona

December 28, 2022, 7:26 PM