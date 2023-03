Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys at Preis PC and Figari + Davenport removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against National Health Insurance, Healthcare Solutions Team LLC, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit, over disputed medical insurance claims, was filed by JJC Law on behalf of Ashley and Joseph Stanley. The case is 2:23-cv-01127, Stanley et al v. National Health Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

March 31, 2023, 4:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Stanley

Joseph Stanley

defendants

Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company

Healthcare Solutions Team, LLC

Kameron Joseph Williams

National Health Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute