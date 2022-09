New Suit - Product Liability

AbbVie, Allergan and LifeCell Corp. were hit with a product liability lawsuit Monday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The case was brought by Grimes Teich Anderson and Parker Waichman LLP on behalf of John Stanley and Susan Stanley. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00787, Stanley et al v. Abbvie Inc. et al.