Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware and security systems, sued MHI Distribution LLC and other defendants Thursday in Connecticut District Court over trademark infringement claims. The complaint, brought by Kurien Ouellette LLC, accuses the defendants of selling non-genuine products bearing the Stanley Black & Decker trademark. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00901, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. et al v. Mhi Distribution, LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
July 06, 2023, 4:18 PM