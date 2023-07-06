New Suit - Trademark

Stanley Black & Decker, a manufacturer of household hardware and security systems, sued MHI Distribution LLC and other defendants Thursday in Connecticut District Court over trademark infringement claims. The complaint, brought by Kurien Ouellette LLC, accuses the defendants of selling non-genuine products bearing the Stanley Black & Decker trademark. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00901, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. et al v. Mhi Distribution, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 06, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Black & Decker (U.S.), Inc.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Black & Decker Corp

Stanley Logistics, LLC

Plaintiffs

Kurien Ouellette LLC

defendants

John Does

Mhi Distribution, LLC

Michael Hary

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims