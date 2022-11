Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greene Espel on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Kia Motors to Minnesota District Court. The suit was filed by the Gadtke Law Firm on behalf of Nadia Stanich, whose 2022 Kia Seltos was allegedly stolen. The suit is part of a wave of cases alleging that certain Kia vehicles are easy to steal due to the lack of an engine immobilizer. The case is 0:22-cv-02938, Stanich v. Kia America Inc.