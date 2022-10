New Suit - Employment Class Action

Marriott International was slapped with a collective employment action Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court action was filed by Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as bartenders, who allege that they were not fully paid for hours worked due to the defendant's misapplication of 'tip credit' toward their wages. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-00800, Stanger v. Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.